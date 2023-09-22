Gunmen kidnap Pastor, daughter, one other in Calabar

…We won’t relent until we find them – Police

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Senior Pastor of a popular church in calabar, Rev Mike Obiora of Word Alive Church , located at Anating street off Atu has been kidnapped.

Vanguard learned that the Cleric was abducted alongside his daughter identified as Shalom including a landlord who had just moved into his new house at the end of Victory Way , Satellite Town , Calabar Municipality LGA at about 8 to 9pm on Thursday.

Vanguard gathered that the kidnappers had a boat which they used in whisking away their victims after they had successfully carried out their operations.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the incident said they won’t relent until all those kidnapped are found.

“We are aware of the incident , our men swung into action when they got the distress call, we won’t relent until they are found.

“They have ( tactical teams) combed the entire area thoroughly yesterday till this morning , but we won’t stop until we find them , ” SP Ugbo assured.