Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest, 6 others in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a Catholic priest, Rev. Father M. Okide, of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu and six other travellers on Sunday evening in Enugu.

The incident occurred on the Eke-Affa-Egede Road in Udi Local Government Area of the state about 5p.m.

It was learned that the kidnappers have already made contacts with relatives of the victims, demanding N100 million as ransom for the Catholic Priest and other captives to be freed.

It was gathered that the kidnappers had left the children of the victims inside their car crying helplessly before police operatives arrived the scene to evacuate them.

The police command was yet to react to the incident but operatives of Udi Police Division were already combing the area with a view to securing the release of the Catholic Priest and other victims.