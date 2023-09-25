Gunmen abduct businessman in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

Unknown gunmen early hours of Monday abducted a businessman and his aide in Jebba community, Moro local government area of Kwara state.

They are Kola Sikiru Bosere, a businessman involved in the charcoal business and his assistant, known as Philemon.

The suspected kidnappers reportedly invaded Sikiru’s residence at the Labour Camp area of Jebba, in Moro Local Government of Kwara state as he was planning to retire to bed at about midnight.

Sikiru, who exports charcoal to other countries, was taken away by the gunmen along with his assistant Mr. Philemon.

Philemon was later released while Sikiru’s whereabouts have remained unknown.

“The gunmen forcefully broke the main door of his house and went straight to his bedroom and took him away while he was preparing to sleep. His aide who was also around was whisked away but was later released to go. “said a neighbour in the area who craved anonymity.

Vanguard reliably gathered that, Philemon is currently hospitalized at a private health facility in Jebba.

Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara state police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident, adding that the police have since launched a search and rescue operation.

“A case of kidnapping was received early this morning, one victim already rescued while efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining victim and possibly arrest the kidnappers” he stated in a statement on Monday.