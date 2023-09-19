Gunmen abduct 60-year-old poultry farmer in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Four yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a 60-year-old Poultry Farmer, Mr. Kayode Ajayi and his daughter at his Poultry farm located at Laluba village in Asa local government council area of Kwara state.

Sources close to the family of the victim told journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday that, “Mr Kayode Ajayi and his daughter were returning from their farm at Laluba around 7.00 pm on Monday when they were kidnapped by the unknown gunmen.

Vanguard reliably gathered that men of the anti-kidnapping unit of the state police command have been deployed to the village to join forces with the local hunters and vigilantes to rescue the victim in the surrounding bushes.

The family source who spoke with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday on condition of anonymity however said that the daughter was voluntarily released by the gunmen.

He said,”When duo were kidnapped by the gunmen, they were later moved far away from the farm but the daughter of Mr. Kayode Ajayi was later off the hook but his father was taken away by the gunmen.

“The daughter of Mr. Ajayi later called his mother that his father has been kidnapped and taken away by some suspected gunmen.

“It was at this point that, the wife of Mr. Ajayi raised the alarm over the kidnapping of his husband which led the people and well wishers to know and later informed the security agencies especially police command towards rescuing the victim”.

“I want to tell you that, we have been calling his number since Monday but repeatedly saying not available. We have resorted to prayers and hope that Mr. Ajayi will be rescued”.

Contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the development said that, “The daughter of the victim has been rescued”.

He however said that, “Efforts are rigorously in progress to get Mr Kayode Ajayi rescued please.

“We have deployed our anti kidnapping unit of the State Police command in search of Mr. Kayode Ajayi and by the God’s grace, he will be rescued in due course”.