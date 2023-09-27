Guber election: INEC expresses concerns over insecurity in Imo, Kogi

INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI —- The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has raised the alarm that the growing level of violence and insecurity in Imo and Kogi States, is not only “unacceptable, unnecessary and worrisome”, but also capable of scaring potential voters.

The INEC National Commissioner and member Information and Voter Education Committee, IVEC, Mallam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, raised the alarm yesterday, at a one-day workshop organized for media executives in Owerri, by the Commission.

Haruna said: “We have gone so far with our preparedness for the off-cycle elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa States.

“The Commission is truly worried about the growing level of insecurity and violence, in Kogi and Imo States. This is unacceptable, unnecessary and most worrisome.

“Campaigns in Kogi State, has been violent and this is most unfortunate. Our political gladiators and indeed, all citizens, must work towards ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

“It stands to reason that if this situation is allowed to continue, there is the likelihood that people will be afraid to come out to vote, on the election day.

“Already, INEC is having a shortfall in the number of ad-hoc staff needed to superintend over the forthcoming elections.”

Addressing what he called “electoral operations activities”, Haruna said: “All non-sensitive materials have been delivered to the three states, in required quantities and good quality.

“The production of sensitive materials has been completed and ready for delivery to the three states.”

Continuing, the INEC National Commissioner revealed that efforts were at improving and easing access for persons living with disabilities and other marginalized groups, to participate in elections.

His words: “The Commission has provided braille ballot papers for visually impaired voters, made available magnifying glasses for people with albinism and introduced enlarged posters, for voters with hearing impairment.

“We have gone further to integrate into the voting procedure, a process that accords priority voting for persons living with disabilities, vulnerable people like the elderly, pregnant and nursing mothers.”

Welcoming the participants earlier, the Imo Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Professor Sylvia U. Agu, explained that “this engagement has been carefully packaged by the Commission, to enlighten the media and her executives, on the guidelines, processes and procedures, ahead of the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Imo State.”

While soliciting the cooperation of media practitioners, Agu also appealed to eligible voters to come out and vote for their choice candidates, during the poll.