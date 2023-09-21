Groups hail Gov Mbah’s victory at tribunal

Gov Mbah

The victory of Governor Peter Mbah, Thursday, at the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu has continued to draw commendations from different parts of the state.

Recall that the tribunal had on Thursday dismissed the petitions of the Labour Party candidate, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, and the Peoples Redemption Party candidate, Chris Agu.

In a statement by Odimma Nsukka, the pan-Nsukka socio-cultural organisation described Mbah’s victory as victory for purposeful leadership and speedy transformation of the state.

The statement signed by the group’s Chairman, Engr. Vita Abba, said: “We are happy that the Governor Peter Mbah administration has come to stay and Ndi Enugu will sure rejoice. This is a popular mandate”.

Reacting to the judgment, Isi-Uzo, the home local government of the LP candidate said the judgement reflected the popular wish of the people of Enugu State.

A statement by the Chairman of Local Government Council, enjoined Mbah’s opponents to accept his hands of fellowship to move the state forward.

“The good people of Isi-Uzo LGA hold this to be true that justice has been done. It is justice for the good people of Enugu State, who queued under the sun for hours to cast their ballots to unlock the massive vision that Dr. Peter Mbah expressed during his tour of the 68 Development Areas before the election.

“By this judgement, we can rest assured that Enugu State is on a sure-footed and consequential journey to a $30 billion dollar economy, zero poverty headcount, educational transformation, and becoming the preferred destinations for business, investment, tourism, and living.

“We are proud of the foundations our great and amiable governor has laid and urge Ndi Enugu to continue to support him.

“Importantly, we urge Dr. Peter Mbah’s opponents in the last election to take advantage of the wide arm of fellowship he has extended to join hands with him to build an Enugu State that our generation as well as the future generations will be proud of”, the statement said.

Oganiru Ndi Enugu have also lent their voice to the judgment, describing the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

In statement made available to newsmen in Enugu, the National President of Oganiru Enugu, Engr. Jude Asogwa, expressed satisfaction with not only the judgment, but also what Dr. Mbah has been able to achieve in the last 100 days.

“We are happy because the laudable programmes started by the administration can continue unhindered. Sometime before the election, Monsignor Obiora Ike described Mbah as a technocrat on a rescue mission and we are glad that Mbah has demonstrated capacity.

“So, this is essentially victory for the people of Enugu and as you can see from the jubilation across the state, the people are happy”, Engr. Asogwa stated.