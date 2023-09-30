Groups applauds Police over arrest of notorious armed robbery Kingpin in Delta

Stakeholders in security and transparent advocacy within and outside Delta state, have commended the Delta state Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, and his men over the recent arrest of the most dreaded armed robbery gang leader, one Emomotimi David, who had terrorized the state and the entire Niger Delta region for almost a decade.

The suspect alongside three (3) of his gang members were reportedly killed while attempting to escape during a raid of their hideout in Warri at about 1842hrs on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, by operatives attached to Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad (SAKCCS) who were directed by CP Abass to handle further investigations into the case.



While the notorious gang leader (Emomotimi) and others were reported to have sustained severe bullet injuries during a cross-fire between the police team and his gang members who desperately wanted to set him free, they were later confirmed dead on arrival at the general hospital in Kwale, where they were rushed into for medical attention.

Items recovered at the hideout location included; Two(2) defaced AK-47 rifles, four (4) magazines, (26) twenty-six rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and (47) forty-seven empty shells of 7.62mm ammunition, as well as protective charms.

It would be recalled that a lot of violent crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, bank robbery, political assassinations and killings of policemen at strategic locations with their rifles carted away have been linked to the operations of his gang who had turned nightmare to security agents operating in the state.

The manhunt for the notorious suspect, Emomotimi, 32years old, who hail from Ogbe-Ijoh (an Ijaw Community) in Warri South-West Local Government area of Delta state, had been a major security challenge to successive police boss in the state who could not track his whereabouts as it was believed he usually disappeared into the creeks after operations.

Luck was however said to have ran out on him as the Intelligence Coordinate launched by the police crack team, ably led by CSP Aliyu Shaba, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ekpan Division, Delta state, was able to track his location in Port Harcourt, Rivers state and the subsequent invasion carried out last Saturday, September 23 2023, that led to his arrest.

First to react to the arrest, a group, Warri Urban Security Network (WUSN), applauded policemen in the state for a job well done, adding that with this remarkable achievement, the police have once again been able to restore confidence in the public of its ability to subdue criminal elements in the society no matter how long it takes.

The body thanked the inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for the wise decision made in posting CP Wale Abass to the Delta state police Command, adding that under the watch of CP Abass, the crime in the state had reduced dramatically, as he knew how to moltivate his men and officers to achieve results on the job.

Making the commendation in a statement signed by Chief Frank Onoriode and Barrister Dafe Okpako, Chairman and Secretary respectively, the group particularly was full of praises for the Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass, for his support to his men and the DPO Ekpan Division, CSP Shaba, who led the team that made the arrest possible.

“We cannot thank enough the CP Wale Abass for both the logistics and moral support he gave in the process of actualizing this feat as well as the dogged and resilience of CSP Aliyu Shaba to crime fighting in the state. He has shown capacity and tenacity in way and manner he discharges his police duties and his records of achievements speaks for itself”, it stated.

A regional group, South-South Professional & Transparency Initiatives (SSPTI), also praised men and officers attached to Delta state police Command for the arrest of the dreaded armed robbery gang leader, Emomotimi, noting that the entire geo-political zone can now heave a sigh of relief as the suspect and his gang operates across various states in the region.

In a statement by Dr. Ugochukwu Alozie, Chairman and Engr. Kayode Ayomide, Publicity Secretary, the body noted that with the arrest of this notorious gang leader, the region would witness some degree of peace as the gang constitutes a major percentage of the violent crimes being perpetrated in recent time.

“We are all aware of the various damages this same gang had done to law abiding citizens in the region, especially the souls they have taken during their operations and we sincerely want to appreciate the efforts of the police in Delta state for making this arrest possible and urged them to sustain the tempo in the ongoing war against crimes in our society”.

“We are therefore using this medium to call on the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to consider CSP Aliyu Shaba, for promotion to an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), considering his track records of achievements in maintaining law and order, particularly in crime fighting since he was deployed to serve in Delta state”, the group appealed.

It is on record that CSP Aliyu Shaba, the DPO Ekpan Division, had contributed remarkably in bringing crime waves to its barest minimum, mostly with the arrest of one Gift Famous Aka Bobone,(Ogbanje), one Atare John Daniel- Aka Ololo, who had terrorized the Warri, Effurun and Udu area for a very long time, as well as one Godspower, who was responsible for killing of the son of Orhunworun monarch in Udu.

Residents of the troubled Ekpan community in Uvwie Local Government area, have also commended him for the peace he had brought to their place through his peace keeping initiatives that had led to youths voluntarily surrendering their arms and ammunitions to the police bringing the reign of terror unleashed by warring factions in the volatile area to an