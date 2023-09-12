Group trains 500 teenagers on digital skills

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Value Female Network, VFN, has commenced training of 500 adolescent girls on digital skills and growing up challenges.

The participants drawn from Osun, Ekiti, Kwara, Kano, Kaduna and Oyo states will also be trained in sexual and reproductive health and female genital mutilation during the five day boot camp.

Addressing the participants on Tuesday at the camp in Ede, the Executive Director VFN, Dr Abosede Aderigbigbe-Saba admonished the young girls to learn from the over one hundred volunteers and make the boot camp experience worthwhile.

She noted that the organisation will follow up with the participants after the programme to see how they are incorporating what they learn during the next four days.

“We started the program yesterday, Monday, September 11 and it will be closing on Friday, September 15. I want to admonish our admirable participants to utilise this opportunity and learn from all the volunteers.

“We want our adolescent girls to know they can break barriers and build bridges through believing in themselves. The next four days should be a memorable one for them and we will make sure we follow up with them after this program.

“I want to appreciate the governor of the state and also our donors for the support to make this a reality”.

Declaring the camp open, the Governor of the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke said the theme of the program encapsulates what the state hoped to achieve in the coming days.

Adeleke who was represented by the state Commissioner For Women Affairs and Children Welfare, Ayo Awolowo, stressed the need for private sector collaboration with government on female empowerment and development of our youths.

In her goodwill message, the representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mrs. Nzoma Ayodeji, urged the participants to participate actively during the program.

“A lot of people wanted to be part of this program and you are blessed to be here. I want to urge you to participate actively so that you can catch the reason why you are here”, she added.