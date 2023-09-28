NCF tasks FG on investment in tourism to boost economy

Dr Mohammed Boyi, the North-East Zonal Coordinator, Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), said encouraging investment in tourism would positively improve Nigeria’s economy.

He said this on Thursday in Bauchi at an event organised to commemorate the 2023 World Tourism Day with the theme: “Tourism and Green Investment”.

According to Boyi, Nigeria as a developing country has long depended on oil and agriculture for its foreign exchange earnings.

“It can positively improve her economy by encouraging and investing in tourism of which she is richly blessed,” he said.

Boyi, in a paper presentation titled: “Eco-Tourism, a venture capable of supporting sustainable growth in Bauchi State,” said that tourism potential surpassed oil and food production if fully harnessed.

“Hence the need to give tourism the utmost priority in the state and the country at large.

“The benefit of tourism brings growth and boosts economic activities, source of foreign exchange earnings and employment generation as well as improve the brand image of the state and the country in general,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Ibrahim Kabir, the Project Coordinator, Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) in the state, said the theme of the day was linked to ACReSAL’s development objectives.

According to him, the project is in cognisance of green investment of environmental sustainability, friendly and protecting the ecosystem.

Represented by Mahmud Bose, ACReSAL’s Social Livelihood Officer, Kabir said that about 50 million dollars would be utilised for the dry land management sub-component of the project in the state.

“Yankari Game Reserve is a beneficiary of this component alongside other reserves like the Lame-Burra, Mala Jumba and Sumo Wildlife are to benefit from the special ecosystem sub-component,” he said.

NAN