Group tasks Delta election tribunals on fair judgements

A social political group, Delta Integrity and Transparency Group ( DITG) has charged the Delta State Election Petition Tribunals sitting in Asaba, to deliver fair judgements in all the petitions before them.

The group in a statement on Friday in Warri, Delta State, said the alleged plot to use the Delta State Election Petition Tribunal to upturn the offices won by APC in the just concluded National and State Assembly elections calls for worry.

Hon. Amb. Augustine Ogbenetega JP, Coordinator of the group, in the statement charged the Tribunals in Asaba to ensure that all petitions before them are adjudicated upon on merit.

According to him, ” The members of Governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunals sitting in Asaba must protect their reputation and reject any financial inducement that will influence their judgements.”

The group further cautioned members of the Tribunals not to sacrifice the integrity of the judiciary by giving judgements that will be seen as purchased judgements.