CYMS seeks security for Mohbad’s family members

Mohbad

The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) has called on security agencies to ensure security of family members of the late Afrobeat Musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The Director-General of the group, Chief Obinna Nwaka, made the call in a statement personally issued in Abuja on Thursday.

Recall that a 27-year-old singer died on Sept.12 in a yet to be ascertained circumstances.

Nwaka said that it was pertinent for the Lagos State Government to ensure the safety and security of the late singer’s immediate family members before, during and after the conclusion of all investigations.

“The attention of our organisation has been drawn over the outcry on the sudden demise or alleged gruesomely ganged up murder of a young Nigerian fast rising artiste whose pathetic news is circulating all over the social media.

“This unfortunate incident should call for serious concern from relevant stakeholders both in the entertainment industry, and from aspiring artiste and his community.

“Our submission is that the security agencies should provide adequate security for the immediate family of the deceased, his mother, father and also the mother in-law as they carry out their investigations,” he said.

“We also call on Azeez Adeshina Fashola (Naira Marley), his ally Mr Samson Erinfolami Balogun (Sam Larry), and the Marlians record label signees Onyinde Azeez (Zinoleesky), Isiogu Chibundu Kenechukwu (Tori Keeche or Marlian firstlady) and others who were alleged as conspirators to make themselves available for questioning.”

Nwaka stated that all those mentioned in Mohbad’s dying video should also be invited, questioned and investigated.



He commended the Lagos State Government for visiting and identifying with the family of the late artiste and assuring a thorough investigation and justice for the deceased.



The CYMS D-G also commended Nigerian youths for their solidarity and unity in collectively seeking for justice for the deceased.



He said that the solidarity and clamour for justice for the deceased would transform the industry and save the lives and career of other young artistes who faced similar plight in the music industry.



According to him, this is imperative to saving the next generation of the likes of Davido, Tuface, Tiwa Savage and other artistes who are celebrating all over the world today.



He urged Mohbad’s fans to maintain peace and orderliness while holding the candle light processions to mourn the singer.

“Philanthropists, friends and fans of late Mohbad should desist from taking law into their hands and wait for the conclusion of all investigations.

“We also use this medium to appreciate some notable Nigerians who have shown great support such as Davido, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin, Mr Osinachi Dike (Apama), Amb Tonto Dikeh and many others.”



The director-general said that all forms of supports, royalties and financial assistance should be channeled directly to the deceased biological mother, wife and son.



Nwaka prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace, adding that the family and Nigerian music lovers should get the desired justice for late singer.