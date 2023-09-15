Group empowers 386 Technical Students with Job-Ready Soft Skills

By Esther Onyegbula

In a bid to bridge the skills gap and enhance employability, OPL Academy celebrated the graduation of 386 students from government technical colleges in Lagos through its Technician Empowerment Program.

The event, which took place at the Onikan Youths Center, was made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Livelihood Impact Fund, Verod Foundation, and the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board.

These students, hailing from Government Technical Colleges in Lagos including Ikotun, Ikorodu, Adosoba, Agindigbin, and Epe, have received specialized training across various trades such as electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, masonry, and painting.

However, what sets this program apart is its comprehensive approach, with a strong focus on soft skills development. OPL Academy has equipped these future professionals with essential skills like effective communication, critical thinking, problem-solving, emotional intelligence, leadership, and ethics.

At the graduation ceremony, guest speaker Mr. Rotimi Omotimehin encouraged the students to leverage the unique insights gained from OPL Academy’s training. He emphasized that this supplementary education offers a distinct advantage over traditional classroom learning and can greatly enhance their career prospects.

Mrs. Oare Ehiemua Ochui, reflecting on the event, emphasized the academy’s commitment to empowering youths for self-reliance. She commented,

“We are here to celebrate the class of 2023 graduating students after rigorous training in their different chosen fields of learning.

The greatest testimony is when they go out and get a good report from their employers who see a marked difference in their work and professionalism compared to their peers who didn’t go through the same kind of training. It means what we taught them is impactful and we have left an indelible mark on the students.

In the next ten years, we want to impact millions of youths to be self-reliant and industrious in Nigeria and beyond Nigeria. We are also working through our sister agency Laborhack to provide artisans with access to local and international certifications so they can secure job opportunities both at home and abroad.

The Director of Education Planning and Development at LASTVEB, Mr. Adeniran Ogunsiji, expressed gratitude for the collaboration with OPL Academy. He noted that the academy’s training has been instrumental in enhancing students’ soft skills, leading to positive reports from employers. He went further saying,

“It is a beautiful collaboration because OPL Academy knows that the government cannot do it alone and the Lagos State government encourages partnership. That’s what we are witnessing and we have been able to tap into it and give hope to our students.”

During the event, outstanding students were presented with start-up tools for their respective trades along with certificates of recognition. One of the top graduates, Joy Mfon from Government Technical College, Ikotun, expressed her appreciation for the training, noting that it has significantly enriched her skills and knowledge.

The event concluded with a job fair, where graduating students had the opportunity to explore apprenticeship opportunities in construction and facility management companies.

Renowned organizations such as Stepris Nigeria Limited, GPFI, Migliore Construczione & Tecniche, Remington Furniture, James Cubit, Max-Migold, Eliezer, and Isosceles Water Solution were present to engage with these talented and job-ready individuals, further solidifying the bridge between education and employment.