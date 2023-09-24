Group describes plot to remove Akpabio as democratic coup against South South

By Henry Umoru

A group under the aegis of the 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC has condemned in very strong terms, recent plots to impeach the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, saying that the move is a democratic coup against the South South geo- political zone of the country.

In a statement on Sunday, in Abuja, the leader of 21st CYNDAC, Izon Ebi described the cabals who want to remove Senator Godswill as those who do not deserve any good treatment from Nigerians especially the youths, just as it said that the Niger Delta region cannot be taken for granted again.

The statement reads, “The 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC), and the voice of the Niger Delta warlords, stakeholders and traditional rulers, has frowned at the perceived plot to impeach the Nigerian senate president Senator Godswill Akpabio, a two times governor of Akwa Ibom state.

“As far as the 21st CYNDAC is concerned, any plot to remove Akpabio is an ephemeral fiasco from individuals with infinitesimal minds. Power is great when you control it, but when you allow it to grow beyond your control, it will destroy indiscriminately and will benefit no one. Whoever that dares to move for the impeachment against a son of the South-South does not have the interest of this nation at heart, because such move against a tested and trusted individual like the senate president Godswill Akpabio will return this country to the hands of the narcissists. We the people of the South-South will never allow such direct attack on our region to sink in without consequence.

“The cabals in this plot of removing Senator Godswill do not deserve any good treatment from Nigerians especially the youths. Check out, Senator Godswill is one of the few past governors whose achievements cannot be equaled by a Nigerian governor in the next 50 years. He built the only stadium that qualified to be called an international stadium in this country. He built a true five star hotel, for his state. He built an industrial layout and different resorts. Akwa Ibom owns one of the best secretariats in the whole federation, thanks to senator Godswill.

“All the roads his administration constructed are still standing and un-depreciated till today. because he used quality construction companies. He owed no worker salaries for as long as the eight years he spent as the governor. Go to Akwa Ibom state and verify the reason behind the name they gave and maintained calling him till today. They call him “the father of Akwa Ibom”, even when he was not the first governor of the state.

“As a senator, he has performed above the capacity of our regular senators. Distinguished senator Godswill Akpabio is simply a good politician whose image cannot be tarnished. Those that are plotting to remove him should first go and improve the life of their various constituencies, the Senator Godswill did for his people and they should stop this legislative subterfuge borne out of stomach infrastructure and greediness.

“A senator from the northern Nigeria has alleged that their anger against Akpabio was that he (the senate president) allowed President Bola Tinubu to favour the Yoruba people in all the juicy portfolios. Our candid advice to him is that this life is turn by turn. No region in Nigeria is more Nigerian than the others. He should go and review the appointments made by his brother the former president, Muhammadu Buhari in the past eight years, that will help him to swallow his pride and embrace the reality. Where were these disgruntled individuals when our former president defended his lopsided appointments that favoured just the northern Nigeria? Why was the then senate president not impeached?

“We the people of the Niger Delta region cannot forget in a hurry, the democratic coup that was plotted and carried out against our peaceful region in 2015. Any group of people plotting another coup against our region, will have a very painful and excruciating experience. We are not playing partisan politics with the interest of our blessed region.

“Those that are so much addicted to the fantasia that politics is only a game of number, just because the military that created the majority the states are from their region, should also remember that Nigeria is not being financed by population. The so called agricultural practice in there region is nothing but a hoax. As you are planning and perfecting your plans on how to impeach one of the best politician that God gave to Nigeria in the person of Godswill Akpabio, we also urge every Nigerian to get ready for an immediate resource control.

“We decided not avenge the wickedness that was robbed on our face in 2015, but any further news against Senator Godswill Akpabio will be an act of opening the Pandora’s box. Everybody should note this advice and make amendments. We the Niger Delta region cannot be taken for granted again.”