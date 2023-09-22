Group congratulates Ayo Olawande, Moremi Ojudu on appointment as Minister, SSA

The Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Youth Forum (APYF) has extended its congratulations to Mr. Ayo Olawande and Moremi Ojudu on their well-deserved appointment as Minister of State for Youth and Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement (South West) respectively.

In a press statement in Lagos signed by Dr. Sola Osindero, and Hon. Lanre Oguntoyinbo, Chairman and Secretary of the group, stated that the duo’s appointment is a demonstration of their brilliance, capacity and dedication to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and their work around inclusivity and diversity.

“We congratulate our highly talented and dedicated members – Ayo Wisdom and Moremi Ojudu on their appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“These are people who despite the odds, rose above the challenges to improving the lives of young people through every available opportunity and resources independently sought and enhancing youth participation in politics.

“Besides, the role each of them played in the last Presidential election contributed significantly to the success of the APC at the polls.

“We have no doubt that they will bring their expertise and experience on board in creating and implementing innovative and strategic solutions that will drive development and improve productivity among the young people and Nigerians as a whole,” said.

“We are confident that their appointment will stimulate economic growth, support young entrepreneurs, and create sustainable job opportunities for the youth. More so is the fact that their respective offices will work alongside other offices to facilitating entrepreneurship, promoting agriculture and vocational skills, while paving the way for a prosperous and inclusive future,” the statement added.

The group also commended Mr. Seyi Tinubu for his continuous engagement and solidarity with young people in the country.

Describing him as “face of the youth,” the group said, “Our appreciation goes to Mr. Seyi Tinubu for standing true to his words on rewarding young people within the party. He has continuously bridge the gap between the younger generation and the Old Brigade.”