Group condemns attack on Southern Kaduna village, seeks investigation

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – A group, Zango Urban Community Development Association (ZUCODA), has condemned the recent attack on a community in Southern Kaduna and called on the authorities to investigate the root causes.

The group, in a statement by Ibrahim Bisallah, Acting Chairman of the ZUCODA Board of Trustees, stated that their attention was drawn to a story where an informant was quoted to have profiled an ethnic group as the perpetrators of the attack.

“First, we use this medium to condemn any such attack and pray for the repose of all those killed and wish a quick recovery of all those who sustained injuries. The informant said that the security forces arrived the community and this scared away the assailants”

The group said the report was not different from previous reports of allegations by some natives in the community on many past attacks on their villages and settlements, particularly hamlets and settlement neighbouring Zango Urban town; where at every opportunity the blame was heaped on the Zango Urban community.

They stated that since the informant had given conclusive evidence of the identity of the attackers, “we hold him responsible as suspect number one. This is because the attack and killing of the District Head of Gidan Zaki, and the unfolding events surrounding the investigation of his attackers are still very fresh in our memories.”

ZUCODA therefore,urged government and security agencies to investigate the issue by inviting the Acting Secretary of the District Head who would be a principal to their investigation.

“It would also be fair for us to make some records clear and straight that:

Takanai, where the attack took place, is not the immediate neighbourhood to Zango as there are other Atyap villages and settlements between it and Zango Urban District.”

“In many of the settlements between Takanai village and Zango Urban town, there are security formations guarding the villages and those settlements, including the local Atyap vigilante groups, day in day out.”

“Takanai is also situated in a place that could serve as a gateway to many other areas such as: Gora, Kamuru Chiefdom up to Ladduga to the west; Sabon Kaura across the river to Kumana Chiefdom in Kauru LGA to the North; just to mention but a few.”

The group lauded the work of security agents in trying to keep the communities safe, adding that any time a member of their community was killed, the corpse would be brought for burial in Zango Urban town.

“This is always done not because the deceased resided in Zango Urban, rather It is because the corpses are brought for proper funeral according to Islamic rites since Zango Urban was closest and the only settlement of the Muslims in the Atyap Chiefdom,” the group stated.

The group explained that Zango Urban town was also not spared of these threats and unwanted isolated killings., because every time there was an attack, a reprisal or revenge attack was launched on any settlement/village in the area,

it would be alleged to have been carried out from Zango Urban despite repeated security reports from government and security agencies to the contrary.

“On this note, we urge the government and the security agencies to deal with the situation by investigating the allegation and bringing out the truth and the perpetrators to face the wrath of the law, while we stand steadfast in supporting it to ensure a lasting peace and security in the general area,” the statement added.