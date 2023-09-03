Group begs Tinubu to appoint Adeyanju as Minister of youth development

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

A coalition of youth associations in the country, has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint Comrade Tosin Adeyanju as the Minister of Youth Development.

The group, in a communique it made available to newsmen in Abuja, maintained that Adeyanju had in the past, demonstrated outstanding dedication, leadership, and commitment to the cause of youth development in the country.

It noted that Adeyanju had prior to the 2023 presidential election, played key roles in the mobilization of various youth organizations to support President Tinubu’s candidacy.

The communique, which was signed on behalf of the coalition by its leader, Oladejo Hafiz and Secretary, Taiwo Akerele, who is a former Chief of Staff in Edo state, read: “We, the representatives of concerned youth and stakeholders from diverse regions of Nigeria, convened here in Abuja to address matters of national significance and advocate for the empowerment and progress of our nation’s youth.

“With a shared commitment to Nigeria’s growth and development, we collectively present this communique as a testament to our aspirations and recommendations.

“Recognizing the critical importance of youth development in the advancement of our nation, we wish to bring to the attention of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the exemplary contributions of Adeyanju Tosin.

“His multifaceted roles as a youth activist, mobilizer, and entrepreneur have earned him our respect and admiration.

“We commend Adeyanju Tosin for his visionary and revolutionary spirit, which resonates deeply with the aspirations of Nigeria’s youth.

“His remarkable grassroots political experience, coupled with academic achievements including a Master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy, positions him as an ideal candidate for the crucial role of Minister of Youth Development.

“Adeyanju Tosin’s instrumental support for the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Project during the 2023 presidential election cannot be understated.

“As a key member of the inner caucus of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), he played a pivotal role in mobilization efforts and strategic planning, contributing significantly to the campaign’s success.

“We salute Adeyanju Tosin for his unwavering commitment to democratic values and the defense of Nigeria’s electoral processes. His leadership in countering anti-democratic forces and organizing the solidarity rally at the INEC office in Abuja showcased his dedication to upholding democratic principles and fostering unity in diversity.

“We, the undersigned representatives, hereby humbly and passionately recommend Adeyanju Tosin for the esteemed position of Minister of Youth Development in President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“His experience, leadership qualities, and dedication to youth empowerment position him as an exceptional candidate who can drive policies and initiatives that uplift and empower the youth of our nation.

“In this communique, we implore President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider our heartfelt recommendation with the depth of understanding and consideration that characterizes his leadership.

“The appointment of Adeyanju Tosin as Minister of Youth Development would not only signify a commitment to youth empowerment but also a significant step toward realizing the dreams and aspirations of the Nigerian youth.

“We, the representatives of concerned youth and stakeholders, extend our gratitude to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s progress.

“With utmost respect and anticipation, we await a decision that will undoubtedly shape the future of youth development and empowerment in our great nation,” the communique further read.