Groom-to-be, best man die in car crash on wedding eve in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Family members of a 34-year-old groom-to-be in Ibadan, Oyo state, identified as Bosun, are currently mourning the loss of their son, who died on the eve of his wedding.

The groom, Bosun, and his best man were killed along Idi-Ape Road when they were returning from his bachelor’s eve party.

Two other people, including the groom’s friends, were also killed in the auto crash, which occurred opposite Bova’s Petrol Station, Olowotinfowosanu Shopping Complex, Ibadan.

Vanguard gathered that Bosun was, until his sudden death on September 29, a staff of a multi-national firm in Nigeria.

He was scheduled to have his wedding on Saturday (today), September 30, but sadly died on Friday, September 29.

The groom was said to be returning from his bachelor’s eve party in a Highlander SUV, while his best man, was driving a Toyota Camry, behind him, when they rammed their cars into a trailer offloading.

According to bystanders, the accident happened about 11p.m., when they crashed into the trailer.

The groom’s corpse has been deposited at Molly Hospital, Ibadan.

A friend of the deceased, Sesan, who took to his Facebook wall to mourn the deceased, wrote: This is too sad to bear. Rest in peace Bosun.”