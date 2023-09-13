Gridlock: Truck drivers ordered to vacate Oshodi-Apapa expressway

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, issued a 24 hour ultimatum to truck drivers along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, to vacate the road or face the consequences.

The state government also vowed to impound vehicles and prosecute any violator caught in the act after the expiration of the ultimatum.

The Head of Operations, Lagos State Special Committee on Apapa Gridlock, Mr Hassan Adekoya, who handed down the directive, said the committee recently, engaged stakehokders in series of meetings on the need to steer off Oshodi-Apapa Expressway as well as Apapa Road by Area B axis inward Nigeria Port Authority, NPA.

Adekoya said: “Our men are on ground, to ensure free flow of traffic, and i can assure you that our enforcement team shall restore sanity on Mile-2 tincan Road.

“We have called their union leaders to call their members to order within 24 hours after which we will launch enforcement exercise by towing any of the truck found obstructing free flow of traffic, particularly, along Mile-2, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

“We are committed to reducing the traffic incidence around Apapa axis according to the mandate given by Govermor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu.”