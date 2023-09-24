Grassroots football, best tool to take youths off social vices – Olaniboji

By Lawani Mikairu

Developing grassroots football has been described as one of the best tools to unite and take youths off social vices if well packaged and invested.

A football enthusiast and sponsor of the 2023 D’Royal Football Club (DFC) Off Season Tournament, Mr Mathew Olaniboji popularly called D’ROYAL, stated this at the draws of the maiden edition of the competition tagged: Eight – Teams Tourney held in Akure, Ondo State Capital.

Participating teams were; Weliweli FC , Victory Lions FC , Barrack Eagle FC,Young King’s FC, SGIC FC ,FEMA FC , Celecal Stars and Ijapo Ages Star

The Competition’s opening ceremony which took place in style on the 13th of June 2023 with entertaining performances from Cheerleaders, saw the official kick off of the ball by the CEO of Ageless Agency, Anteyi Grace Ene just before the fiercely contested opening matches between Victory Lions FC vs Barrack Eagle FC and Young King’s FC vs SGIC FC.

Football fans across Ondo State Capital were thrilled to a breathtaking 14 game clashes before the Finals between the best two teams of the tournament; Victory Lions FC and WelWeli FC on the 30th of June 2023.

The build up of anticipation for the final game saw the Jersey presentation event by the sponsor of the tournament Mr Mathew Olaniboji to the finalists and a glamorous closing ceremony which saw another mind blowing performance by the Ageless Cheerleaders and an endearing moment where Mr Olaniboji’s mum (Mrs Olaniboji Iyadunni) kicked off the match.

A cash prize of 300,000 thousand naira was given to the winners of the tournament WeliWeli FC, 150,000 to Victory Lions FC in second place, 50,000 to Barrack Eagle FC in third place, medals, trophies and many consolation prizes to some of the participating teams.

Mr Mathew Olaniboji (D’royal) during his radio tour described the tournament as a huge success even though he is just testing the waters for so many more to come with bigger partnerships on the local and international level that will take the tournament to new levels and give participants the opportunity to showcase their talent to the world.