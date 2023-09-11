Grant investors 10 yrs tax holiday to establish paper mills, CIPPON tells FG

As Amuka, Oketade, Afolabi, others bag awards

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

Chattered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria, CIPPON, has called on the Federal Government to grant private investors the opportunity to establish paper mills with tax holiday for 10 years.

This came as the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Sam Amuka, Joel Oketade, Johnson Afolabi, John Ariama and 10 others were presented with awards of honour in recognition of their outstanding performance and personal commitment to the growth of the printing industry.

Speaking in Asaba, Delta State, during the 2023 Annual General Meeting of CIPPON, President of the institute, Niyi Adesoye, said the call was to enable foreign and local investors, who were willing and have financial capability to put paper manufacturing machines on the ground.”

He said the institute was established by the Act 24 of 2007 and charged with the responsibility of regulating, controlling, training and management of the administration of printers and allied trades in Nigeria.

He said: “You may be shocked that after agriculture, our industry is the biggest industry that employs virtually all sector professionals.

“Corporate and individual stakeholders and industry players are to ensure that they register and obtain necessary operational certificates and licences on their part by fulfilling their obligation to the institute.”

Adesoye urged the Federal and state governments “to patronise only registered members with CIPPON license so that they curb issue of piracy, copyright and low quality printing because all our members know the right equipment that will bring out the quality you deserve.”

He expressed appreciation to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, reiterating the institute’s desire to partner him for the progress of the industry.

In his remarks, Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Sam Amuka who was Chairman of the AGM, said the importance of the professional body, CIPPON, to the national economic growth could not be over emphasized.

Amuka, who was represented by the Production Manager, Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Bosun Oladejo, said: “The body is coming into limelight at the right time and that is why I will like to congratulate the executive members on their vision and for working so hard to make their dream a reality.

“It is important to stress that CIPPON as a professional body has a crucial role to play in the printing industry and the Nigerian economic growth and development.”