Govs charged to develop states for better Nigeria

By Prisca Sam-Duru &Juliet Umeh

Governors across states of the federation have been charged to develop their states in order for the entire country to be fully developed.

The charge came yesterday when eminent Nigerians including the governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum; Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Audu Sule; Governor of Ogun State, Dr Dapo Abiodun and representatives of Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Governor of Oyo State gathered at the public presentation of Hallmarks of Labour book 11 presentation by founder and author of the book, Patricia Otuedon-Arawore.

The book presentation which took place yesterday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Lagos also featured the celebration of four prominent Nigerians- Professors Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, Akinwande Bolaji Akinyemi, Ogbonnaya Onu and Joseph Ogbonnaya Irukwu, for their contributions to national development.

It also had in attendance, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Publisher of Vanguard Media, Mr Sam Amuka-Pemu; Chief Mrs Nike Akande and a host of other distinguished Nigerians.

While congratulating the author for taking her time to recognize eminent personalities and role models making the country proud, Governor of Nasarawa state, Sule harped on the need to restore Nigeria to it’s rightful position in Africa.

Gov Sule further, “I met Rwandan president Paul Kagame and asked what he did so that Nigeria can do so. He said the day Nigeria begins to compare itself with Rwanda, Africa is dead noting that Rwandan was an experience, and the elders here will give us opportunity to be another Rwanda.”

According to him, the Rwandan president asked him to “tell Nigeria to wake up for Africa is waiting for her.”

Sule then charged governors to do well in their states stressing that as they do, Nigeria will be better. “I am challenging you governors, go and make your states better. If everyone of you here will make your states better, Nigeria will be better for Africa. If we can do what Rwanda has done after the genocide, we can do better with eminent leadership we have,” he added.

Also speaking, Gov Zulum said he was happy that Gambari and Akinyemi were featured in the book.

He described Gambari as a very humble individual noting that “his integrity was never in doubt. I learnt a lot from him and because of this decided to come with the governor of Nasarawa State to witness the presentation of the book. I sincerely hope that Nigerians will read the book written by the very dedicated author.”

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the Occasion, Izoma Philip Asiodu, commended the good works done by the Hallmarks of Labour and for honouring the awardees for honesty and contributions to the development of the country.

While referencing the reason Chief Patricia Otuedon-Arawore conceived the idea of the organisation which is to promote transparency, hard work, humility in leadership, excellence in service, Asiodu regretted that Nigeria’s moral fabrics has collapsed.

His words; “Our country now tethers at the brink of disintegration, anarchy and genocide but we must not despair. We must invigorate our pursuit of original vision of the Halmark of Labour Foundation vision of choosing and publicizing role models who have achieved local and international acclaim through hard work, integrity transparency and public- spirited service. We must endeavour to change the mindset of the youth especially those who seek to engage themselves in public affairs at all levels.

“We must sway them away from the prevailing greedy addiction of immediate self gratification and self-enrichment without caring about the long term damage to the interest and progress of our country.”