Gov. Yusuf submits over N58bn supplementary budget to Kano assembly

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has submitted a supplementary budget of over N58 billion to the state house of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon.Jibril Ismail Falgore who read the proposed supplementary budget transmitted to the house, said it became necessary in view of the need to sharpen the focus of the budget to deliver on its objectives by accelerating the executions of priority projects in the State.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Uba Abdullahi, the Speaker said the proposed budget is currently receiving legislative attention.

According to him, “The State House of Assembly had today received a 2023 proposed supplementary budget transmitted to the House by the Executive Governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf seeking the House deliberations and subsequent approval in accordance to section 121 (a) and (b) of the 1999 constitution.

“The 2023 proposed supplementary budget became necessary in view of the need to sharpen the focus of the budget to deliver on its objectives by accelerating the executions of priority projects in the State.

“The Supplementary budget is currently receiving legislative treatments,” the statement reads.

It continues, “Still in today’s plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon.Jibril Ismail Falgore, the House had called on the State government to construct road from Mahuwa through Janguza Gari to Durum road.

“This followed a motion moved by Rt. Hon. Muhd Bello Butu Butu, Deputy Speaker and Member representing Rimin Gado/Tofa Constituency which was seconded by Hon. Usman Abubakar Kiru member representing Kiru Constituency where the House agreed on the motion.

“Similarly in today’s session the House had agreed to call on the State government for the provision of Fire service office and fire service vehicle and equipments to Garko Local Government in a motion moved by Hon Murtala Muhd Kadage, Member representing Garko Constituency where the House agreed and as well the needs for the provision of potable water supply from Wudil water treatment plant to the Communities of Gano,Dawakiji, Zogarawa,Yar Gaya and Jido all in Dawakin Kudu Local Government area has been identified

“This followed a motion presented before the House by the member representing Dawakin Kudu Constituency, Hon. Shuaibu Rabi’u which was seconded by Hon. Sulaiman Muktar Ishaq(Madobi Constituency) and the House agreed

“Likewise the Kano State systematic land Titling Registration Bill,2023(1445 A.H.) which was sponsored by Hon. Tukur Muhd (Fagge Constituency) had scaled first reading by the Clerk and Head of legislative service Alhaji Ali Maje.

“The House adjourned sitting to tommorow Tuesday 26/09/2023 in a motion moved by the Majority Leader Hon Lawan Husaini Dala and was seconded by Hon. Sule Lawan Shuwaki,” the statement however reads.