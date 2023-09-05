Gov Uzodimma’s daughter begins 2023 Law Scholarship

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Barrister Prada Hope Uzodimma, the daughter of Imo State Governor and the founder of The Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant (PUSG), has officially launched the PUSG application portal for the year 2023.

Prada Uzodimma who is an ardent advocate for education and an accomplished legal practitioner has received several awards and commendations for her commitment to empowering aspiring lawyers.

In partnership with Principle Legal Consult, PUSG announced that its application portal has been open since September 1, 2023, encouraging prospective applicants to visit its website.

PUSG also stated its intention to increase the number of beneficiaries for this year compared to previous years.

The statement read, “The Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant (PUSG) is an annual philanthropic initiative spearheaded by Prada O. Uzodimma, Esq (ACIArb) in partnership with Principle Legal Consult, a prominent law firm in Nigeria. This year, PUSG opened its application portal under the #PUSG2023 Scheme on September 1, 2023, and prospective applicants are encouraged to apply via the website. #PUSG2023 aims to support more beneficiaries than in previous years.”

Highlighting its commitment to assisting law students, PUSG mentioned that the grant aims to relieve aspiring lawyers of the financial burden by fully covering their law school tuition fees.

PUSG also disclosed that it has already supported the legal education of 15 passionate individuals, with five of its beneficiaries having been called to the Nigerian Bar and ten currently pursuing their legal education at the Nigerian Law School.

“The goal of PUSG is to ensure that brilliant minds and intellectuals are not hindered from pursuing their dreams of joining the Nigerian Bar due to financial constraints. PUSG has received full endorsement from Prof. Isa Chiroma, the Director-General of the Nigerian Law School, Abubakar Malami, SAN, the Former Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and other prominent legal figures in society.”

PUSG appealed to the public for support, emphasizing that with donations and sponsorships, it can expand its reach and make a meaningful impact on the lives of aspiring lawyers and contribute to the development of the legal community.

“With generous support and sponsorship, PUSG will be able to extend its reach even further, and your contribution will significantly impact the lives of these aspiring lawyers and contribute to the development of the legal community.”