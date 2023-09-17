Gov Otu to Tinubu: Place East-West road under Niger-Delta Ministry

Governor Bassey Otu

…Addressing its challenges, a daunting task under Works Ministry – Momoh

By Luminous Jannamike

In a bid to address the infrastructure decay in the Niger Delta region, the Governor of Cross Rivers State, Sen. Bassey Otu, has called on the Federal Government to place the East-West road under the purview of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The Governor made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Calabar over the weekend by the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh.

“When the first list of Ministers was released without the Ministry of Niger Delta, we felt forgotten. However, when the second list was unveiled with your names, we were relieved because you are an engineer.

“We believe that if the East-West road were under the Ministry of Niger Delta, it would receive better monitoring and attention,” the Governor said, as represented by his Deputy, His Excellency, Hon. Peter Odey.

The Governor lamented the poor state of roads in the region, especially the East-West road, which he described as the most pressing challenge.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing an Engineer as the Minister of Niger Delta Development and reinstating the ministry, which he described as “the best thing for the people of the region.”

“In the past, contractors would receive funds and then abandon their projects. We hope that this will change from now on,” Governor Otu added.

Hon. Abubakar Momoh, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, supported the Governor’s stance.

He revealed that his firsthand experience of the poor state of the road from Uyo further underlined the need for urgent attention.

“Before our arrival, I was informed that the road from Uyo was impassable, and I received advice to fly back to Abuja and reconsider my travel plans. However, I am pleased that I chose to take the road, as I now have firsthand information to provide whenever discussions about that road arise,” the Minister explained.

A significant part of the Minister’s agenda included a proposal to rename the East-West Road to the South-South Road and extend its coverage to include areas and states that were previously excluded.

Momoh also advocated for the road’s management to be transferred from the Ministry of Works to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

“Addressing this road’s challenges is a daunting task while it remains under the Ministry of Works, given the multitude of federal roads in the country, totaling over 36,000 in need of attention. I believe the Ministry of Niger Delta Development would be better suited to manage this road,” the Minister stated.

Momoh further called for collaboration with various state governments to address the decay in infrastructure and improve security, among other issues.

He emphasised that meaningful development cannot occur without peace and urged his audience to support and endorse the initiative for immediate action.