Gov Otu rehabilitates ex-Olympian, offers him immediate employment

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Out, has taken a significant step towards rehabilitating ex-Olympian, Etim “Ironbar” Bassey, who has been living on the streets of Lagos for several years.

In a meeting held at the temporary Governor’s Office in Calabar, Governor Out expressed his concern for Bassey’s plight and emphasized the athlete’s contributions in promoting both the state and Nigeria on the global sports stage.

The meeting was attended by state officials, including the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem.

Governor Otu, visibly moved by the dire straits in which Bassey has found himself, stated, “I am touched by the situation you (Ironbar) has found yourself and it is the right thing to bring you back home and get you something to do. What matters now is the legacy you have created.

“So, forget all that you have gone through and look to the future and this administration is here to see you back and to contribute to sports development in our state.

“We will rehabilitate you. You are to see the Commissioner of Sports for immediate employment where you find fit so that you can be meaningfully engaged. I wish you the best.”

Earlier, Speaker Ayambem said that after a resolution by the State Assembly, he led a team to Lagos where they located Bassey and persuaded him to return home as directed by Governor Otu.

The Speaker commended the governor for always prioritizing the people and expressed confidence that, with Governor Otu’s exemplary conduct, many more abandoned athletes would be found by their respective states and duly recognized.

Regarding the development, Bassey, popularly known as Ironbar, expressed his gratitude to the government and couldn’t contain his joy at being “found and given another opportunity for dignity and recognition.”

He first gained prominence as a weightlifter at the 1981 Lagos Sports Festival, where he won a Gold Medal. He also won another gold at the National Festival Sports in Benin City that same year.

He went on to compete in the African Weightlifting Championships in Port Saeed, Egypt, where he won three Gold Medals, solidifying his reputation. His achievements continued at the 1982 Commonwealth Games, where he won a Bronze Medal.

However, fate had other plans for him at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. He suffered a torn muscle, which abruptly ended his participation and dashed his hopes of winning a medal.

With mounting medical bills and no apparent assistance, Ironbar resorted to filling potholes, directing traffic, and generally maintaining roads in the Ajah area of Lagos. He continued in this role until the intervention of the state government.