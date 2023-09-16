Gov Otti commissions 3 roads in Aba, vows to fulfil campaign promises

Gov. Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has commissioned the newly rehabilitated Emelogu, Shallom and Cemetery roads in Aba, with solar street lights.

Commissioning the roads, Otti said he is investing in road infrastructure because a good road network is a huge enabler for economic development and assured the residents of Aba of his commitment to fulfilling his campaign promises.

He explained that what Aba needs is to open it up with good infrastructure and an enabling environment that would support the social and economic lives of the people.

Otti noted that the Cemetery Market road has not been used for 20 years and said that his government is committed to ending the activities of touts in the markets.

He thanked the residents and contractors for their support, stressing that a new Abia requires the participation of all and sundry.

The Governor disclosed that a water fountain would be fixed at the Emelogu roundabout in the next few weeks.

“The Emelogu road was flagged in two weeks, properly finished with solar street lights. And there is a roundabout at the end of the road. In the next few weeks, the roundabout will be fitted with a water fountain. And from the roundabout all the way down to the Orji Uzor bridge will also be constructed before the end of the year. The entire Emelogu road will be motorable before the end of the year. I want to thank you for the support you gave to the government and the contractor. Some of you were cooking and feeding the workers. The contractors said they have never seen this before you . I want to remind you that when we came we promised to redevelop Aba, and we have not even started,” Otti said.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Works, Mr. Otumchere Oti said revitalizing the road networks in the state would impact positively on economic growth and development as well as ease off stress on the citizenry.

He called on the residents to reciprocate the government’s gesture by taking responsibility for keeping the roads free from refuse and drainage blockages.

The Commissioner disclosed that it would be a serious offence to drop refuse in the drains or to repair automobiles or display merchandise on the roads and informed that the necessary legislative framework to put to enforce the policy is being put in place

In their various speeches, the President Aba Chamber of Çommerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA), Chief Jerry Kalu, a resident of Emelogu road, Mr. Uche Okafor among others commended Otti for fixing the roads and assured of the sustained support of the Aba community to his administration.