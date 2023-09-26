Gov Mutfwang calls on opposition to sheathe swords

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Again, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has called on those working against his administration especially from the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC to shield their sword and work with him for the good of the State.

Mutfwang spoke in Jos on Tuesday when he led a crowd of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP members and supporters in a prayer and thanksgiving session, for his victory at the Governorship election Petition Tribunal as well as the victory of other candidates of the Party whose elections were upheld at the Tribunal.

He expressed gratitude to God Almighty for His sovereignty over man, while lamenting the unease of the opposition Party since his emergence as the PDP candidate, and also assured citizens of his commitment to protect and defend their mandates as his Party, saying the PDP has come to stay in the State.

According to him, “PDP has come to stay not only in Plateau State. Nobody will mock you again in your community that you don’t have a structure, we shall educate and make them know that we need to work together especially the good ones in the APC. Before we go into Wards and Local Government Congress in 2024, we are going to embark on total cleansing of the PDP in Plateau State.”

The Governor said the tribunal’s dismissal of the petitions against the PDP on the grounds of lacking in merit, validated his position as he reassured citizens that he would not disappoint them hence the need for them to have faith in his government.

He extended his appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for maintaining neutrality in all state-related political activities, and described him as “a true democrat.”

Former Governor Jonah Jang who was present at the event, expressed gratitude to God for the victory, dedicated it to God and the people of Plateau State and called for unity among Plateau people, emphasizing the importance of pursuing core values that contribute to the state’s development.

The solidarity rally saw the presence of PDP stalwarts, including State, local government, and ward executives, as well as women, elders, youth leaders and supporters of the Party across the State.