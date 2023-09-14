Gov Makinde approves appointment of Oyebola as new Aseyin

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday in Ibadan approved the appointment of Prince Olawale Oyebola as the new Aseyin of Iseyin.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, in a statement disclosed that the approval was in exercise of the powers conferred on Gov. Makinde.

He listed the laws as Sub-Sections 1 and 2 of the Chiefs’ Law, Cap. 28, Volume I, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

“The approval is a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones,” Olanrewaju added.

He further stated that the governor congratulated the new Aseyin and prayed that his tenure would usher in greater developments to Iseyin.