Gov Eno’s support for rural communities, step in the right direction – Akwa Ibom Professionals

Gov Umo Eno

John Alechenu, Abuja

A group of Professionals and businessmen of Akwa-Ibom origin have commended the State Governor, Umo Eno, for the positive steps his administration has so far taken within its first 100 days in office.

The professionals, under the aegis of Professionals For Development in Akwa Ibom, noted that the administration’s early move towards driving development in rural areas was worthy of commendation.

National Coordinator of the group, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, said this in an interactive session with newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

He said members of his group like most Akwa Ibomites are impressed with Governor Eno’s “humility, vision, transparency and deft management of resources with which he is consolidating and expanding the legacies of his predecessor in office, Udom Emmanuel.”

Umoren said, “As professionals, we commend Governor Eno on his exceptional achievements, which has touched all critical sectors of the economy and social life in Akwa Ibom State in his first 100 days in office.

“Of special note is the creation of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) a special agency to drive rural development, improve the quality of life of our rural dwellers, stimulate economic activities and stem rural-to urban migration.

“We also commend Governor Eno for his massive agricultural and food security projects in the 31 Local Government Areas of the State; we commend him for the very bold road projects in the three senatorial districts as well as the strengthening of the free education scheme as well as improving the welfare of teachers in the State.

“The manner with which Governor Eno hit the ground running with his ARISE Blueprint leaves no one in doubt regarding his commitment, capacity, and willpower to deliver on his mandate.”

He further said Governor Eno’s achievements in his first 100 days in office is “not only outstanding but also impactful along the line of the five critical focal points of Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural Maintenance, Security Management and Education Advancement” among other focal sectors.

The coordinator also commended the Governor over his faithful implementation of his ARISE Blueprint which, according to him, has “enabled the current administration an exceptional leap in consolidating on the achievements of former Governor Emmanuel in the improvement on the lives of the people.”