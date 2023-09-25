Gov Eno vows to resist attempts to set him against predecessor

Gov Umo Eno

…Says he’ll support zoning during next LG contest

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has vowed that he would resist calculated attempts by some individuals in the state to set him against his predecessor, and political godfather, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

Eno, who spoke during his maiden media interactions at the weekend appealed to media practitioners in the State to always uphold the ethics of the profession through factual, credible and objective reportage.

He expressed concern that some mischievous persons were using the media to spread false information about the state’s finances.

His words: “Let me first thank God for the opportunity to stand before you. It is an opportunity I don’t take for granted. I thank God for the privilege that He has given me through Akwa Ibom people. I thank my political father, and predecessor Deacon Udom Gabriel Emmanuel for making it possible that I am standing here today.

“He was the one that rallied support, and against all odds brought me and support me.

When I read certain things in the papers I just laugh. And I think we should grow pass the level where we keep trying to knock heads together.

“That’s not my style I will never be part of it. I keep relationship. And we cannot destroy the leaders and people that God has given to us. Most of those we destroy, one day we will meet them, and there’s really no need

“The other day somebody quoted figures of two months allocation Udom has taken; the person quoted N30billion. I wish I have seen N20billion in a month, not to talk of giving two months allocation to one person and you are still running the state. I believe such people are among us.

“We should do our best to ensure that we live harmoniously, promote our progress. I am not saying that you should not criticize, but criticize very constructively and make your suggestions. We all can do that without insulting our leaders because others are praising their own leaders”.

The Governor expresssed his commitment to properly utilize the state’s resources to develop the state especially the rural areas and creating job opportunities in line with his A.R.I.S.E Agenda.

“In terms of rural development, we are doing the best we can to ensure that we take development to our rural communities. We have started with Model primary Schools, Primary Healthcare centres, and we are going to have ambulance Services.

“I just met an Akwaibomite in the United States, who have donated two Ambulances to the state to start the ambulance Services. And I will say I love the support.

“So people are keying into these programmes. And I will like to thank the President for the privilege of joining him to the United Nations General Assembly”, the governor said.

While responding to a question on whether he would also retain the current local government council chairmen after their tenure expires on 6th December just like he rewarded members of his predecessor’s cabinet by retaining all, governor Eno assured that for next local government contest, he would support zoning because he is a product of zoning.

He stressed that that also depends on the decision of the party saying, “That is a party matter. Reward may not necessarily mean you continuing in office. You can move from one place to another. But we are working on the modalities. I don’t think I would want it that way. I will not fight against zoning because I am a product of zoning.

“If the Governorship was not zoned to Uyo Senatorial dstrict I probably would not be in the race to be considered. So if zoning does not favour you don’t try to use anybody to mount pressure. So once the party comes up with what we want we will also tell you”