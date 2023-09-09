Gov Eno denies speaking against PEPT judgement

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has denied an allegation that he rejected and spoke against the recent Presidential Election Petition Tribunal judgement.

Eno in a statement through

Ekerete Udoh, his Chief Press Secretary noted as malicious, the social media allegation was captioned, “Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno Rejects Presidential Tribunal Judgement, Alleges Bias and Fraud Amid His Educational Qualification Scandal” by one Manfred Ekpe.

Udoh responded that, “The writer of the article is a known agent-provocateur and a serial blackmailer who sits in the comfort of his home outside the country to manufacture falsehood, lies and vile blackmail to satisfy his political sponsors.

“We state unequivocally that the story is false and a maliciously fabricated blackmail. Pastor Umo Eno, Governor, Akwa Ibom State, holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and believes deeply in his heart, that the institution, represents the last hope of the common person.

“Manfred Ekpe, it must be stated, is a known and unapologetic supporter of a defeated gubernatorial candidate in the State. We remind him that politics is over and governance has begun in earnest.

“Governor Eno is demystifying governance and winning hearts all over the State and the Nation, showing in practical terms that his choice was definitely divinely inspired. The public should discountenance the falsehood and dismiss the vile propaganda by this known serial blackmailer.”