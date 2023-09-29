Gov Eno dedicates tribunal victory to Akwa Ibom

*Urges petitioners to join him build A-Ibom

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has dedicated his victory at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo to his people who massively voted for him in the March 18, 2023 election.

Eno called on all the petitioners in the just concluded governorship election matter namely Senator John Akpanudoedehe, Arc. Ezekiel Nya-Etok, Obong Akanimo Udofia, Emem Coffie, Akpan Jeremiah and Senator Bassey Akpan to join him in building a State.

According to a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, Eno made the remarks few hours after judgement was delivered in his favour in the petition by Senator Bassey Akpan and the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

His words: “The Elections Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, following the earlier dismissal of the petitions brought by the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Governorship candidate, John James Akpanudoedeghe, Architect Ezekiel Nya-Etok, of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Akpan Jeremiah of the Action Alliance(AA), Emem Coffie of the Accord Party(AP), Obong Akan Udofia of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) and today, Distinguished Senator, Obong Bassey Albert Akpan, of the Young Progressive Party, (YPP) again unanimously affirmed my victory as the duly elected Governor of our great State.

“I dedicate this victory to you, the people of Akwa Ibom State, who on March 18th, 2023, came out and massively voted for me to usher in the Golden Era in continuation of the giant strides we have experienced in this State, 36 years after creation.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank and celebrate the Nigerian judiciary for the patriotic job they are doing to safeguard and consolidate our democracy. My faith in this critical institution remains rock-solid.

As I have always said, politics is over, its time for governance.

“I call on my brothers, Distinguished Senator John Akpanudoedeghe, Architect Ezekiel Nya-Etok, Obong Akanimo Udofia, Emem Coffie, Akpan Jeremiah and Distinguished Senator Obong Bassey Albert to join me in building a State, founded on shared aspirations for growth, development, unity and brotherhood.

“I may have been elected on the platform of the PDP, but I am a Governor for all Akwaibomites, irrespective of political labels. That’s what I promised to do, when I put my hands on the Bible on May 29th, 2023 and took my Oath of Office.

“I urge all Akwaibomites, to keep faith in God who is leading us aright as our State will soon witness a litany of projects across the thirty one Local Government Areas, thus providing jobs for our youths”