Gov Eno appreciates Babangida over creation of Akwa Ibom

*Lauds other past govs for state’s devt

*Discloses plan to form a think-tank for Ex-govs, deputies, speakers

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has said the people of the State remains thankful to former Military president of Nigeria, Ibrahim Babangida for taken the bold step to create the state in September 23, 1987..

Eno also expresssed gratitude to other past military and civilian governors of the State for their respective contributions towards the development and unity of the State.

He spoke on Sunday during the special inter-denominational Thanksgiving Service to round off the State’s 36th anniversary celebration held at The Apostolic Church, Obio Imo Street, Uyo.

He specially commended the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and his in the National Assembly as well as other past governors of the State for gracing the Thanksgiving service, stressing that Akpabio’s presence speaks volume to all Akwa Ibomites.

He reassured past governors of the State especially Senator Akpabio and his political Godfather, Mr Udom Emmanuel whom he said their development strides dotted the landscape of the State that he would consolidate on their strides to take the State to a higher level.

He announced his plans to form a think-tank comprising former governors, deputies governors and speakers of the State as well as setting up of a Christian Leadership Advisory Council to also give the religious leaders a stake in chatting a way forward for the growth of the State .

“We must in all honesty thank the former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida for the bold step he took to create Akwa Ibom State.

“We cannot forget our former military governors and their contributions to what we have today.. They are truly our ancestors.

They are the ones that laid the foundation that brought us to this place. So we thank them”, governor Eno stressed.

Speaking earlier, Senator Godswill Akpabio, expressed delight in partaking in the State’s function and thanked Governor Umo Eno for extending the invitation to him.

Akpabio who also paid glowing tributes to the past leaders of the state urged the Church community to continue to uphold the state government in prayers.

He expressed the optimism that with Governor Eno’s godly disposition, the state will witness great peace and progress, assuring the people that his position as President of the 10th Senate and his good relationship with President Tinubu will yield landmark blessings for the state in terms of federal projects.

Similarly, State Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Bishop Christian Nyong, congratulated the State on her 36th anniversary and commended past and present leaders and the people for their contributions towards transforming the State.

He thanked Governor Eno for making the Thanksgiving Service devoid of political undertones, while assuring of the continuous spiritual and advisory support of the Christian leaders in the state.