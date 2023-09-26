Gov Bello’s wife reconstructs, equips school, clinic for Eika community

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has inaugurated a school and clinic, reconstructed and fully equipped, by his wife Amina Oyiza Bello, for the Eika-Ohizenyi community in Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

While inaugurating the projects, financed by the governor’s wife through her pet project, Hayat Foundation, Governor Bello urged other privileged citizens to contribute their resources, no matter how little, to the development of their communities.

The two projects were unveiled on Monday, to celebrate the 16th birthday of the Governor’s first son, Hayatula Bello, in whose name Hayat Foundation was initiated.

While inaugurating the projects – Eika-Ohizenyi Community Clinic and Al-Dabiya Primary and Secondary School, also in the community – the Governor particularly lauded the vision of the founding fathers of the school initially conceived and operated as an Islamic school but later expanded to offer both Islamic and Western education.

In appreciation of the efforts of his wife to change the fortunes of her people through the initiatives, the Governor declared free education for pupils of the school as well as secondment of teachers to strengthen the man-power need of the school.

He also revealed that the administration would ensure construction of the access road to the school in addition to the provision of a bus to facilitate academic activities in the school.

On her part, the wife of the Governor and founder of Hayat Foundation, Amina, said the projects signified special home-coming for her, noting that the clinic would run three days free medicare for residents of the community.

Thrilled by the joy and excitement of her people as a result of the projects, she narrated how she had always been inspired to make a difference in the lives of the people through selfless services and supports.

She commended her husband, Governor Bello for providing whole-hearted support for the success of the projects, noting that he had been there for her and Hayat Foundation in all its undertakings. Barrister Bello called on the youths to make themselves available in the service of the society, urging them to contribute their time and skills through community volunteering with a view to adding positive values to their environment.