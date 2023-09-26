Gov Bello commends wife for Kogi school, clinic’s rehabilitation

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has expressed his heartfelt appreciation to his wife, Amina Bello, for spearheading the reconstruction of a fully equipped clinic and school for the Eika-Ohizenyi community in Okehi Local Government Area.

Mrs Bello, the founder of the Hayat Foundation, unveiled the reconstruction projects on Monday.

During the inauguration of the projects, Governor Bello issued a challenge to other privileged citizens, urging them to contribute their resources to foster community development.

The projects were unveiled to commemorate the 16th birthday of the Governor’s son, Hayatula Bello, in whose name the Hayat Foundation was established.

The projects include the Eika-Ohizenyi community clinic and the Al-Dabiya Primary and Secondary School, both located within the community.

Governor Bello praised the vision of the school’s founders, who initially conceived and operated it as an Islamic school before expanding to offer both Islamic and Western education.

“In recognition of his wife’s efforts to improve the living conditions of her people through these initiatives, the Governor announced that the school would benefit from the State Government’s free education policy for primary and secondary school students. The government would also provide teachers to address staffing needs and construct an access road, along with a school bus to facilitate academic activities,” read a statement from the Governor’s spokesperson, Onogwu Mohammed.

Mrs Bello, who is also a lawyer, described these projects as a significant homecoming.

“She highlighted that the clinic would provide three days of free medical outreach to the community residents, encouraging them to take advantage of the free Medical Outreach scheduled between Tuesday, September 26, and Thursday, September 28.”

Barrister Bello emphasised her mission, which focused on making a positive impact on society. She praised her late mother-in-law’s selfless life and urged individuals, regardless of their wealth or political affiliation, to contribute positively to humanity, society, and their community.

She also acknowledged the founders of Al-Dabiya Primary and Secondary School, Mallam Shittu, and Mallam Salihu Bello, for their pivotal roles in guiding and educating the local youth.

She, however, appealed to well-meaning individuals to give back to their communities, whether through mentorship or other forms of community services, to collectively create a better society for all.