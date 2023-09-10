Gov Bago shocked over boat mishap which claims 26 lives in Niger

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has expressed shock over a boat mishap that claimed 26 lives in communities between Jebba and Kainji dam in Mokwa Local Government Area of the State.

The governor’s message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim and made available to newsmen in Minna on Sunday.

The governor described the incident as terrible and undesirable.

“This is quite a shocking and sorrowful situation to the people of the affected communities and I share in their sorrow.

“I pray that Allah will grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi,” he said.

Bago commiserated with the families of the victims and directed the Niger Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), to do the needful to ameliorate the sufferings of the people.

The governor also prayed that Allah would comfort the families of the deceased and grant quick recovery to those injured.

He, however, reiterated the importance of the use of life jackets when boarding a boat and for people to desist from overcrowding boats.

The victims, who were said to be from Gbajibo, Ekwa and Yankyade communities were going for farming activities when the incident occurred between 7:30am and 8:00am on Sunday morning.

No fewer than 26 persons mostly women and children have been confirmed dead and over 30 people rescued.

Also, a combined rescue operation by marine police and local divers in collaboration with the State Emergency Management Agency was ongoing.