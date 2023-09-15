Gov Alia approves funds for Benue contingent to National Youth Games

Gov Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has approved funds for the participation of Benue State contingent at the Seventh Edition of the National Youth Games tagged “Asaba 2023”.

The State Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Creativity, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange, who made this known in a statement, weekend, in Makurdi said the approval had laid to rest the apprehension about the participation of Benue State at the games billed to commence September 20, 2023.

The Commissioner noted that the approval was a guarantee that Benue State would be adequately represented at the Games.

He explained that after leading officials of the Ministry on an inspection tour of facilities at the Sports Council, which also afforded him the opportunity to interact with the Benue contingents preparing for the games he realised that Governor Alia was determined to have the state’s presence on the sporting map of Nigeria.

He said “with the approval for the release of funds for this year’s National Youth Games, Benue contingents will not only boost their preparations to fly the flag of the State at the Sports fiesta but will work towards winning more laurels to justify the kind gesture of the Governor.

While thanking the Governor for providing the contigent the lifeline, the Commissioner charged the athletes and their coaches to intensify their preparations to make the state proud during the games.

Mr. Ikyange reiterated the resolve of his Ministry to ensure that the state did not miss out on any national sporting activity assuring that with the approval, the Governor had demonstrated his readiness to reposition sports in the state.