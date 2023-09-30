Gogglebox star Sandra Martin announces death of sister after losing five loved ones

Former Gogglebox star Sandra Martin, 61 has been left grieving over the death of her sister, Jennifer Richards.

Sandra shared the news of the death of her sister, Jennifer on social media, as she invited people to a memorial to mark her life.

Sharing some pictures of herself with Jennifer, she wrote, “My sister Jennifer Richards has passed away… I love you Jen.”

Posting another photo of the pair together, she added, “R.I.P JENNIFER RICHARDS.”

Meanwhile, fans and loved ones have been sending their condolence messages to show support to Sandra over her loss.

A fan write, “So sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers with you all.”

Another person shared, “So sorry to hear this Sandra, hope it was peaceful. God Bless you and your family.”

The death of her sister comes a few years after Sandra shared she’d lost five loved ones during the pandemic.

In April 2020 she broke down in tears in a video shared on social media as she revealed her sister-in-law’s daughter had passed away.

She also lost her sister-in-law, uncle, and a friend’s dad, along with another friend during the coronavirus outbreak.

At the time she told Metro UK that her sister-in-law had underlying health issues and that her brother was ‘absolutely devastated’ by her death.

“When I found out I started to cry and my daughter told me to pack my bags so I am staying with her in Brixton at the moment,” she shared.

‘My friend’s dad died first, then my brother’s wife died, my uncle died and my good friend from Brixton died, it is all so tragic. What is going on?.”

Recall that the TV personality appeared on the reality TV series from its first season in 2013, before leaving the show four years later.

First appearing on Gogglebox alongside friend Sandi Bogle, when she left the show in 2016, Sandra was then paired up with her daughter Chanchez Martin.

However they left the series two years later.