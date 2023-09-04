Glorious days of naira ‘ll soon return — Adeboye

GENERAL Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, expressed optimsim that the country’s weakling naira will regain its value against the dollar.

Adeboye said this while ministering during the church’s monthly thanksgiving service with the theme ‘Uncommon miracles’.

Addressing the gathering about the value of the naira some years back, he cited an incident between him and his wife when the church was having its convention and there was a paucity of funds.

His words: “Let me remind you of a time the convention was on.

“The crowd had already gathered and we had trusted God and told everybody ‘Come, God will feed you.’ And all of a sudden all money dried up and nobody knew that there was no money left in my pocket.

“And then my wife came in the morning and said ‘Darling, we’ll need N5000 today.’ N5000 of those days, when the naira was stronger than the dollar.”

Assuring his congregation that “those days will return”, he said: “I know you don’t believe me. If the Lord I serve is still on His throne, those glorious days will return. Maybe when that happens you will know that there is a God of miracles.”