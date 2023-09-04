Girls in Maritime Technology: Adaeze’s solo art exhibition

By Onyeka Ezike

An art exhibition of paintings titled “Girls in Maritime Technology”, which featured the artworks of Adaeze Charlyn Udom, a contemporary artist, writer and staff of the National Inland Water Ways Authority, NIWA, recently held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

Adaeze Udom is a multi-disciplinary artist with an MSc. degree in Policy and Strategy from Covenant University. She is also a certified educational leader from Harvard University, Boston United States.

Udom is also the founder of the Green Hope Youth Empowerment Initiative, GHYEI, which empowers young people to maximize their potentials.

The exhibition witnessed display of 23 paintings with titles such as “Woman helping Woman” (35 x 48) depicting unity and friendship based on love and trust in a woman. The artist uses acrylics on canvas and a little collage to embody the strength of solidarity, portrayed by four black women, united in a powerful tableau. The two figures in the center, arms joined from the elbow, exemplify mutual support and empowerment. “Sisterliness” (40 x 40) depicts the essence of friendship.

Also on display was “Black Woman is Beautiful” (38 × 45), celebrating the profound elegance of three black females through the artist’s skillful strokes. Their regal postures and confident gazes defy stereotypes, embracing the beauty of their heritage. The work encapsulates the essence of black beauty rooted in African women.

The aim of the exhibition, according to the organizers, was to raise funds to empower young girls and sponsor their education in maritime schools, as well as give them the necessary exposure to businesses in the industry and available jobs.

Speaking at the exhibition, Engr Elsie Egwuatu, Head of the Marine Department, NIWA, Lagos district, described Adaeze Udom as a multi-talented artist and a total package, possessing huge qualities, and always open to knowledge of the universe: “She is passionate about taking new challenges, capturing the unknown, and going into the unknown without looking back. She is unpredictable and I love her for that.”

Engr Egwuatu also commented on one of the artworks, “Trust”, saying “the faceless woman, and the woman with a face, was interpreted naturally and not artificial by the artist. The way she interpreted the faceless woman captured my interest.”

The artist’s mother, Mrs. Ngozi Udom, described Adaeze as a visionary leader who is focused and spiritual. “Adaeze is loved by God. She also loves nature,” she said.