Gift Oban returns to training after missing international duty

Orban

By Enitan Abdultawab

Super Eagles and Gent striker, Gift Oban has resumed training at his Belgian Pro side, KAA Gent.

The striker missed out on international duty in Nigeria when the country took on Sao Tome and Principe on Sunday.

Orban could not make his international debut for the Super Eagles in the last qualifying match on Sunday as he sustained an injury in training prior to the match.

However, the 21-year-old was pictured training with the first team on Thursday night. This means Orban might be in contention to play against OH Leuven later this weekend.

The striker has been in spectacular form for the Belgian side this season, having netted two goals in four outings.

He’s in contention to fight for a starting spot with Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Victor Boniface in the upcoming AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.