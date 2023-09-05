Gideon Ibukuntomiwa Folorunso: Visionary trailblazer in Nigeria’s business evolution

Gideon Ibukuntomiwa Folorunso, a name that resonates with entrepreneurship, academia, and vision, is making significant strides in the Nigerian business landscape.

Founder of Solitude Standard Limited, he is not only a serial entrepreneur but also an academic luminary, holding BSc, MSc, and pursuing a PhD. His journey, marked by excellence and unwavering determination, showcases a remarkable fusion of intellectual pursuits and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Gideon Ibukuntomiwa Folorunso’s educational journey reflects his commitment to knowledge and growth. He completed his first degree at Landmark University and pursued a second degree at Covenant University, where he currently pursues his PhD in Global Health. His academic journey is underpinned by a dedication to expanding intellectual horizons and fostering prosperity through education.

Beyond academia, Mr. Folorunso’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to venture into real estate, agriculture, and investment consulting. According to Gideon, “His multifaceted character, coupled with a gift for innovative problem-solving, sets him apart.” He is not only a sound and entrepreneurial lecturer but also an astute businessman, leading Solitude Standard Limited to navigate the complexities of various industries.

Solitude Standard Limited, initially registered as a venture in 2019 and subsequently transformed into a Limited company in 2023, has rapidly evolved since its inception. Starting as a real estate agency, agricultural, and research writing outfit, it has now diversified into an investment consulting and management company. Under Mr. Folorunso’s leadership, the company manages diverse investment portfolios, spanning real estate, agriculture, sports, and processed beverages, offering clients a broad spectrum of wealth-building opportunities.

One of Mr. Folorunso’s notable endeavors is the proposed Health City—a visionary project reflecting his commitment to transforming communities through healthcare innovation. He says that “…his resilience and unwavering faith have guided him through challenges, enabling him to triumph over adversity.”

Through consultation services, he shares his expertise in real estate and agriculture, further emphasizing his commitment to fostering prosperity for others.

Gideon Ibukuntomiwa Folorunso’s journey embodies a harmonious fusion of academia, entrepreneurship, and faith. His life is a testament to limitless possibility, where intellect, innovation, and spirituality converge to shape a path of profound impact.

As he continues to make strides in empowering individuals and businesses, he exemplifies the essence of a modern renaissance—dedicated to knowledge, innovation, and the betterment of society.