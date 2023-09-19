Get ready for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria

The countdown continues for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The tournament will take place in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024, after being postponed from the summer of 2023 due to concerns about the adverse weather conditions there.

The Super Eagles qualified for the AFCON after a late goal from Kelechi Iheanacho gave them a 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone in June. They will now be gearing up their preparations to win the title again, having last won it in 2013. They will be especially motivated by their disappointing performance in the last tournament when they finished 20th place.

The 34th edition of the most sought-after African contest will feature 24 nations. Some qualified countries include host Cote d’Ivoire, defending champion Senegal, 2021 runner-up Egypt, and 2021 4th place Guinea-Bissau.

Coach returns, new names on board

One of the things Nigeria did to prepare for more qualifying matches is to get their coach on board. Coach Jose Peseiro recently renewed his contract after his previous contract ended in July. He agreed with the NFF to take a significant reduction in wages as the federation struggles with a limited budget.

His previous wage was nearly twice that of his predecessor, Gernot Rohr. Although no details were available, officials revealed he would receive almost 30 percent less.

After bringing Nigeria to qualify for the AFCON, Peseiro called three new players to join the Super Eagles. They are in-form forwards Gift Orban and Victor Boniface and former German youth international Jordan Torunarigha.

Defenders Tyrone Ebuehi and Bruno Onyemachi, as well as midfielder Raphael Onyedika, were called back to the Nigeria squad. However, Alex Iwobi was ruled out due to injury.

Next week, the three-time African champions will face São Tomé and Principe on Sunday, September 10, in the final qualifying game. Its opponent has not won a match so far, so it is likely for the Super Eagles to win once more.

Nigeria has already bagged 12 points from the opening five matches, losing only once to Guinea-Bissau. It is currently the team with the highest points in the group.

As Nigeria continued its journey in the competition, Nduka Ugbade, the coach of Nigeria’s U-17 Golden Eaglets, shared advice for coach Peseiro and his staff. He urged them to treat each qualifying match as an opportunity to build a competitive team to win the AFCON. He also emphasized the need to select the best players available for each match, as other top teams in the tournament are doing the same.

“Teams like Senegal, Cameroon, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea are all preparing, which means Nigeria must prepare for the competition in the same way,” said Ugbade.

Fans support continues

For many Nigerians, football is a much-needed escape from the harsh realities of life. The sport provides a sense of community and excitement and can help people forget about their everyday troubles for a while. This is why the sport is well-loved across the country.

Another reason for the sport’s popularity is the success of the Super Eagles, who have qualified for six FIFA World Cups – more than any other African country. In addition to their on-field success, they are also known for their stylish kits.

The Super Eagles’ participation in the tournament is a source of immense pride and optimism. For many, it’s not just about watching the games. It’s about placing bets, testing their football knowledge, and, above all, supporting their beloved national team.