Germany to test nationwide alarm system on Sept 14

Olaf Scholz

Germany will test a nationwide alarm system to warn of an impending emergency on September 14, authorities announced on Friday.

The German Interior Ministry and the Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK) said that German citizens would be warned at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) via various channels.

“We are relying on using a mix of warning methods,’’ said ministry official Julianne Seifert.

The warning messages would be disseminated through radio and television channels as well as mobile phones via warning apps like Nina.

Sirens and information boards in cities would broadcast the messages on public transit platforms and in trains.

BBK President Ralph Tiesler said, “It’s going to be loud.’’

During the most recent test last December, nine out of 10 people in Germany received a warning by one means or another.

Efforts to improve communication with citizens in case of emergency were stepped up in Germany after the deadly flash floods that hit the west of the country in the summer of 2021.

NAN