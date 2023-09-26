Geriatricians offer solutions, identify exercise, others as factors to healthy ageing

… Says Nigeria has only 9 Geriatricians

By Chioma Obinna

Geriatricians at the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Igbobi, Lagos, NOHIL, have offered solutions to certain ageing diseases, even as they lamented that Nigeria has about nine geriatricians serving the country’s elderly.

The experts also identified physical health, mental health, social engagements, financial stability, and emotional well-being as the five pillars of ageing well.

A consultant geriatrician, Dr. Olutoyin Akande-Ajala, who spoke at the 44th Annual Scientific Conference of the Hospital in Lagos, lamented that Nigeria has only nine geriatricians.

Akande-Ajala, who explained the recipe to achieve the pillars in Nigeria, said people who engage in exercise at least three times a week are likely to reduce their risk of chronic diseases by 30 per cent, risk of developing dementia by 35 per cent, 40 per cent reduced risk of developing mobility issues by 40 per cent, and their reduced risk of falling by 50 per cent.

She said good nutrition was also important. “People should cut out sugar and engage in intermittent fasting. People who exercise regularly are less likely to develop certain conditions like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and dementia. So, exercise is critical. If you want to age well today, start exercising. I am not talking about marathons, but something like walking.

“There is also the need for people to plan for retirement, as 70 per cent of financially stable individuals experience successful ageing.

In her presentation, Akande-Ajala, entitled “Optimising Aging: The Recipe for Aging Well & Longevity in Nigeria”, identified the consequences of not ageing well as frailty, a state of physical or emotional weakness and vulnerability.

She said the limitations to ageing well in Nigeria were due to healthcare access and quality, limited access to experts in the field of geriatric medicine, poverty and socioeconomic status, nutrition, diseases, exposure to pollution, poor sanitation, and inadequate access to clean water, among others. She said to overcome the challenges, there was a need to create social support networks, poverty alleviation initiatives, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

In his presentation titled “Care of the Elderly: Living Well, Aging Well, and Tackling Premature Mortality”, a consultant geriatrician, Dr. Asangaedem Akpan, noted that hip fractures kill 30 per cent of older adults after a year.

Akpan, who noted that hip fractures from a fall are common among older adults, said they are serious injuries requiring surgery and rehabilitation.

He said that even after successful treatment, many older adults experience long-term complications like mobility challenges and pains.

“Hip fracture is one of the most severe injuries. So, why can people fracture their wrists, shoulders, and ribs? It is the rip fracture that has been most associated with severe consequences for an older person, including death. So, a year after sustaining a hip fracture, 30 per cent of older people would die, and the majority would be unable to perform well.”

In his welcome address, the Medical Director of NOHIL, Dr. Mustapha Alimi, who described the theme of the conference as a clear message to Nigerians on the need to age well, said people should prepare for old age.

Also, the chairman of the local organising committee, Dr. Taiwo Osisanya, said the theme focused on the health challenges of a vulnerable segment of the population.

He said the elderly in Nigeria are part of the dependent population that is economically inactive and does not engage in significant income-generating activities that contribute to the economic development of the country.

Regretting that by reason of age, they are prone to a wide range of medical and surgical co-morbidities that increase the burden of healthcare financing, he said the elderly desire a life with reasonably good health, dignity, economic independence, and finally a peaceful death despite the challenges they experience in our society.