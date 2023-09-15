Gender stereotype hinders aspirations, Coalition tell parents, teachers

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Aa gender issues remain in the front burner, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, have told parents, teachers, and communities to stop all forms of gender stereotype due to its negative impact on human development and nation building.

The CSOs including Golden Gleams Empowerment Foundation, SBTH, WRAPA and Heal the Youth Foundation made the call during a One-day webinar training with the theme ‘Classroom Champions: Supporting Girls through Teacher Excellence’, which many teachers from various schools across the country participated during the webinar training.

The teachers also expressed appreciation for broadening their knowledge on what gender stereotyping is all about, its impediment on aspirations and sense of belonging of both boys and girls at home and school, their development, and how it degenerates to gender based violence and discrimination, which the teachers pledged commitment to change the narrative in their schools and communities.

The Community of Practice is a learning and sharing platform that supports the organised diffusion of principles for community wellbeing.

The Community of Practice for Amplifying Sustainable Community Well-being is a dynamic, interactive platform that brings together development professionals who are committed to human rights and community-led approaches.

It provides space to share experiences, learn from one another, and collectively advance skills, knowledge and understanding of community-led development.

It was hosted and supported by Tostan’s Community of Practice for Amplifying Wellbeing, while the facilitators were all Alumni of Tostan’s Training Centre.

Meanwhile, one of the facilitators, Idris Agboluaje, said how to overcome gender stereotype is to acquire, “Skills that are not taught in the normal setting like the ‘House of non-formal education’, whose goal is to make people critical thinkers, problem-solvers, and to improve living conditions; health, education and services.”

One of the co-hosts, Aji Robinson, said teachers should see themselves as mentors in the lives of their learners and also inspire them to move and make progress at the international level.

“The ‘Houses of Knowledge’ and ‘Sphere of Influence’ go hand-in-hand, and the teacher will also be source of inspiration globally which parents would want to entrust their children”, Robinson said.

Another facilitator, Zainab Abdulrasheed, who spoke on the topic ‘Understanding Gender Norms in Education’, pointed out that teachers need to be in the forefront to reduce gender stereotypes.

Abdulrasheed urged teachers not to allow negative comments from both genders while in class, school premises or at home, especially derogatory words or terms on girls in their classes or schools.

“Stereotypes are deeply embedded within social institutions and wider cultures. They are often evident even the early stages of childhood, influencing and shaping how people interact with each other.

“Gender stereotypes reflect normative notions about boys and girls, men and women.

“Gender norms affect the lives of the people as being portrayed that there are specific things for boys and girls and men and women, which ordinarily should not be the case in terms of chores, jobs, professions, business, and others.

“The class norms are the behavioral rules expected from the class and how we are to behave towards each other, and towards the materials uses in the class”, she said.

However, she warned that, “The mental risks in gender differences are often neglected. Male and female differences in mental health will not be abridged until females’ mental health is considered.

“Teachers may reinforce gender norms by calling it on boys more often, praising girls for being quiet or discouraging boys from communicating their feelings.

“Gender stereotypes can mar a great future for students as it presents a stumbling block for their full attainment of overall well-being

Meanwhile, she counseled that, “Create a better understanding of the common gender norms in schools, provide sufficient professional aids to addressing gender norms and challenges among students and teachers to buffet the effect of some of the psychologist challenges on learning and academic progress.

“As teachers talk to them, show an interest in their lives and try to notice when things don’t seem right; try to understand their plight; adjust teaching approach if need be to help align student’s interest to attaining excellent well-being; refer them to the school counselor if there is one or if there is need for professional advice; be their role model to aspire higher in their quest for education; and promote a style that is non-discriminatory; promote gender equality.

She (Abdulrasheed) also pointed out that teachers need to reorientate students about gender stereotype, norms and others.

“This is where we need a change of mindset so that we can consciously address how we perceive and say things”, she added.

Meanwhile, the Community of Practice Coordinator, Tostan’s Training Centre, said it is going to be a continuous process to engage communities to ensure gender stereotype is fought and eradicated in the family, school, community and society at large.