Gborogbosi honoured as Knight of John Wesley

From left: Sir (Chief) Chinedu Emmanuel Nene, Sir (Dr) Leesi Gabriel Gborogbosi & Sir (Hon) Confidence Nyima Deko, among other recipients on the occasion.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

The Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN) has bestowed the Knight of John Wesley (KJW) on philanthropist and oil/gas finance expert, Dr. Leesi Gabriel Gborogbosi.

Gborogbosi was knighted among other deserving recipients Tueaday at the MCN Banham Cathedral, Archdiocese of Port Harcourt, Rivers State in recognition of their contributions to the church and advancement of God’s work in Nigeria, just as the recipients’ wives were honoured as ‘Ladies’.

The induction which hosted dignitaries from all spheres of life was part resolutions adopted at the 52nd Conference Connexional Council of the MCN, held November 2022, at Hoares Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Lagos, to honour members found worthy in character and Christian discipline.

Also decorated as KJW along with Dr Gborogbosi, Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Domale Consulting, were the Chairman, Gokana Local Government, Hon Confidence Deko, and Engr Moses Gaawa, among others.

On the significance of the event, in his sermon, The Bishop of Diocese of Kano of the Methodist Church Nigeria, The Right Reverend Ibrahim K. Chindo, expressed the concern that the “society is becoming morally bankrupt. As Christians, we must shun immorality. We must contend for the faith, and become the light of the sovereignty of our Lord Jesus Christ”.

The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Oliver Ali Aba JP challenged the “conference awardees to build and sustain the Christ-like relationship that Methodist people worldwide are known for”.

Dr. Gborogbosi (KJW) in gratitude recognised that, “Knighthood is a call to more service in the vineyard of God Almighty towards humanity. This honour will spur me to continue supporting growth of the Kingdom of God in Barako Town and Gokana Diocese, home base.

“I appreciate the Methodist Church Barako and the Bishop of Methodist Church, Gokana Diocese, Right Reverend Joseph Bel-Aanen, for initiating the nomination process. It is imperative Christian leaders demonstrate Godly leadership that delivers happiness to the people.

“Christian leaders should serve as role models to inspire their followers to be the best version of themselves. They should be responsible and accountable for their actions and strive to make a positive impact in the world.”