Gas Flaring: Reps demand IOCs to pay penalty into FG’s coffers

… as ministry accuse IOCs of shutting out independent assessment of their gas meters

By Gift Chapiodekina, ABUJA

The House of Representatives on Tuesday asked international Oil companies to reconcile their positions and ensure that correct amount of monies are paid as penalty into government coffers over gas flaring .

This follows claims and counter claims emerged over the accessibility of regulatory agencies in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector to the metering procedures of International Oil Companies IOCs flaring gas in their operations.

Chairman House Ad-hoc Committee investigating the incidence of gas flaring in the country from 2013 till date, Rep Ahmed Munir told the IOCs and Regulatory bodies to take advantage of their presence at the resumed investigative hearing to workout how best to ensure that the amount of gas submitted by the operators as being flared are not solely determined by them, but with inputs and certification from independent regulators.

In separate presentations at the hearing, the vice chairman Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited MPN Adesua Dozie submitted that for the period under review, the oil major Exxon Mobil paid $129 million as fines for gas flariing while MPN paid $124.2 million into FG consolidated revenue account as penalty for gas flaring

On its part, Chevron PLC through its Manager Resserviour Chile Ogele informed the committee that the company paid a total of $72.66 as fines for gas flaring from 2012 till date.

Both oil majors spoke glowingly of their concerted efforts at drastically reducing gas flaring in line with global trend, which they claimed was already yeilding results as the cubic measurement of gas now flared at their various operational bases has reduced by more than half.

However representatives of the regulatory department of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources expressed skepticism over the saintly picture painted by the international oil companies of their operations, insisting that the IOCs have a knack of keeping their gas metering and it’s readings to themselves, shutting out independent assessment.

The Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission in its part explained in details the guidelines and processes of installing metres at gas field installation and described it as all encompassing as every stakeholder in the regulatory end of the sector are carried along.

Committee chairman Rep Ahmed Munir in rounding off the sitting, advised stakeholders that would be appearing before it to adopt a standard format o f presentation that would show how much each IOC paid as fines, rather than the lumped-up figure contained in most of their presentation to the committee.