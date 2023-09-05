Ganduje’s son loses bid to unseat NNPP lawmaker, Jobe at tribunal

By Bashir Bello

The son to the immediate past governor of Kano State and candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC for the seat of Rimin Gado/ Dawakin-Tofa/ Tofa Federal House of Representative election in 2023, Abba Ganduje has lost his bid to unseat his rival Tijjani Abdulkadir Jobe at the National/State House of Assembly sitting in Kano.

Recall that Ganduje filed a petition before the tribunal challenging the victory of the NNPP’s lawmaker, Jobe at the 25th March, 2023 elections.

Delivering it judgment, the three panel judge however dismissed the petition on the ground that it lacks merit.

The Tribunal averred that the petitioner has failed to present sufficient evidence to support the allegation before the election tribunal.

The sum of N200,000 cost was awarded to the respondents, jointly and severally.