Ganduje wants Uzodimma re-elected for consolidation

Uzodimma

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has tasked the people of Imo State to reelect Gov. Hope Uzordimma in the Nov. 11 poll, to consolidate his achievements.

Ganduje said this when he inaugurated the APC campaign council for the November election in Owerri on Saturday.

He said that re-electing Uzodimma would enable him to consolidate on the good work he was known for.

Ganduje said that the choice of Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River, as the leader of the campaign team was a pointer to the seriousness attached to the election by President Bola Tinubu.

He advised the people to take advantage of Uzodimma’s goodwill that cut across ethnic divides and his wisdom, to secure the future development of the state.

“Uzodimma is a loving, intelligent, dexterous and cooperative gentleman to the President and APC in general and Tinubu has promised to do everything in his power to move Imo to the next level, “he said.

Speaking, Uzodinma thanked Tinubu for giving the approval and the national leadership of the APC, for its support, particularly for all the appointments they gave to Imo.

He described the APC as a movement and not a mere political party in the state and called on the people to line up behind the party in the election.

” APC is a party to beat because, from all indications, the APC is the only party in Imo that is properly positioned and ready for the November election.

“ No doubt my people are very confident and waiting for the D-Day. So what is already known will be made formal.

“We have embarked on reconciliation. All the leaders and members of our great party who had suffered one grievance or the other; we have opened the doors.

“Of late, not only have many of them come back to join the party, we have also witnessed massive defections from other political parties,” he said.

Uzodimma added: “As I speak to you, the majority of the opposition political parties in Imo, their party structures and majority of their leadership have joined the APC,“ he said.

Also speaking, Otu said, “We only come to reemphasise the reelection of Uzodimma by saying Yes! Yes!!. Yes!!!,” he said.

He thanked Imo people for their performance in the last general election where they massively voted for APC at the presidential and the national assembly elections.

He urged Imo people to vote for Uzodimma for more infrastructure that would make the state greater and bigger.

Also, the APC National Secretary, Sen. Surajudeen Basiru said the Nov. 11 election would be different as the party was prepared to win in all parts of the state.

“Not only will the APC win convincingly in the 4,758 units across the 305 wards in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo, but all votes for the APC in every polling unit across the state must count.

“Gov. Hope Uzodimma has demonstrated unwavering devotion to our political party’s core beliefs and ideals, which have been essential in cementing our party’s position in Imo and across the South East.

“He recognises the significance of connecting his administration to the party’s programme by simply emphasizing the essence of good governance from the beginning of his tenure.

“His dedication to party objectives, shared economic prosperity, infrastructure development, security and human capital development have set a precedent that resonates far beyond the shores of Imo,“ he said.

Present at the inauguration were Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi; Gov. Mai Mala- Buni of Yobe and Gov. Umar Radda of Katsina as well as ministers and members of the APC National Working Committee. (NAN)